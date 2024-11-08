Institute Lauds Oborevwori’s Legacy Projects in Delta

The leadership of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has taken a tour of various federal and state road projects being executed across Delta State by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State for the construction of legacy projects across the state.

NIPR’s Vice President, Professor Emmanuel Dandaura gave the commendation Thursday during a tour of some projects executed by the state government across the state.

The projects inspected include; the Okpanam-Ibusa bypass, Ughelli-Asaba road dualization, ongoing construction of flyovers at Enerhen Junction, PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout by Julius Berger and the Emevor-Orogun road project.

Speaking at PTI Junction Effurun, Dandaura who was accompanied by Council members of the Institute, Thelma Okoh and Paulinus Nsirim, thanked Governor Oborevwori for his intervention on federal roads in the state.

According to him, “we have driven about 128 kilometers since we left Asaba and you can see that roads are good and inspite of that, work is still going on to ensure that where we need bridges they are constructed and where we need to relay the road, it is being done.

“I am aware its a federal road, the truth of the matter is that every right thinking Governor knows that when people are driving through the state they are not thinking who owns the road but they will be asking is there no Governor in this state?

“So I am happy that Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori is one of those wise thinking Governors”.

Dandaura who was led on the projects tour by the State Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza and other top government officials, called on the Federal and State governments to sustain the synergy of interventions on federal roads to ensure smooth movements across the country.

His words: “I want to believe too that the framework that has always existed between Federal Government and the states where they can do the projects and Federal Government compensates, I believe that it still exists.

“I want to encourage the Federal Government to continue in that light because what the Delta State Government is doing in particular is to rescue the Federal Government.

“What is important is that both the Federal and State governments owe us Nigerians the responsibility to ensure that we can move from one place to the other in safety and also in motorable roads.

“This is what the Delta State Government is doing by standing in the gap and I commend Governor Oborevwori for this patriotic gesture.

“I am particularly happy with the quality of job that has been done. Yes, the contractor, Julius Berger is expensive but when you look around the country you know that they deliver long lasting projects and I think it is one of the reasons why Governor Oborevwori has invited them to the state.

“I encourage Julius Berger to sustain their corporate social responsibility so that the community can have a good impression of the company. We are very happy with what we have seen here today.”