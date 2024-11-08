Chika Vivienne Nnamani: Providing Strategic Legal Oversight on Counter-Terrorism Issues at NCTC

An accomplished legal professional with over 18 years of experience, Chika Vivienne Nnamani has been providing legal counsel and representation to the Federal Government of Nigeria and its agencies. Her career spans pivotal roles across key government ministries and agencies, where she has developed a specialisation in criminal and international law, policy compliance, legislative drafting and handling high-profile cases. Currently, she serves as Head of Legal at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), in the Office of the National Security Adviser, where she provides strategic legal oversight on issues related to counter-terrorism and national security and ensures compliance with national and international standards. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that her career reflects a trajectory marked by critical responsibilities in the legal sector, while harnessing experiences garnered in both public service and private practice

What’s your career trajectory been like and how has that shaped the work you do at the NCTC?

I have accrued years of experience in the legal sector as a state counsel, working across different government departments and concentrating on prosecuting mainly terrorism cases. Additionally, I have expanded my legal expertise through further studies in various other areas of law. This background has equipped me with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively address the intricate legal challenges encountered at the CTC.

As the head of legal, what are those thorny knots that your expertise are often needed in untying?

As the Head of Legal, I often find myself tackling issues such as legal frameworks for counterterrorism operations, ensuring compliance with national and international laws, addressing human rights concerns, and coordinating efforts across multiple agencies.

Could you describe your primary responsibilities as the Head of Legal at the National Counter Terrorism Centre?

My primary responsibilities include providing legal guidance, advice, opinions and support to the CTC, conducting legal assessments of counterterrorism strategies and actions, advising on compliance with relevant laws and regulations, and advocating for the protection of legal rights in the fight against terrorism.

So how does your unit contribute to the broader goals of national security and counterterrorism?

The legal unit at the CTC plays a crucial role in ensuring that counterterrorism efforts are conducted within the boundaries of law, promoting respect for human rights, and safeguarding Nigeria’s security framework and integrity. By providing legal expertise and oversight, we contribute to the broader goals of national security and counterterrorism.

How do you ensure that the NCTC operates within the boundaries of national and international law while tackling terrorism and still protect Nigeria’s security framework and integrity?

We ensure that the NCTC operates within legal boundaries by conducting thorough legal assessments of proposed actions, seeking legal advice from experts, collaborating with relevant legal authorities, and adhering to national and international laws and agreements. Balancing security imperatives with legal principles is a key priority for us.

How do you make sure that the NCTC handle issues related to human rights while pursuing counterterrorism measures?

The NCTC prioritises human rights considerations in all counterterrorism measures by conducting regular human rights impact assessments, engaging with human rights organisations, providing training on human rights compliance, and ensuring transparency and accountability in our operations.

For instance in the fifth phase of the Kainji prosecution of boko haram and IPOB cases which took place in Kainji we had civil rights organisations, representatives of the UN and human rights in attendance to observe the trial process. Also all accused persons were arraigned unfettered.

Can you speak to the legal challenges that arise when coordinating counterterrorism efforts across board?

Legal challenges when coordinating counterterrorism efforts across board often include jurisdictional issues, information sharing protocols, cross-border operations, extradition procedures, and international legal cooperation. Addressing these challenges requires close collaboration with legal experts, authorities, and partner agencies.

What are some of the most significant legal challenges your team faces in the fight against terrorism?

Some of the significant legal challenges our team faces in the fight against terrorism include ensuring compliance with the provisions of the law in respect of investigation and prosecution, navigating privacy laws while collecting intelligence, ensuring due process for suspects, addressing legal barriers to information sharing, combating online radicalisation within legal frameworks, and managing legal implications of military interventions in counterterrorism efforts.

Also, How does the centre address issues of legal jurisdiction in counterterrorism operations that involve multiple agencies?

The NCTC addresses issues of legal jurisdiction in counterterrorism operations involving multiple agencies by establishing clear legal frameworks, protocols for interagency cooperation, defining roles and responsibilities, seeking legal advice on jurisdictional matters, and fostering strong relationships with partner agencies to ensure seamless coordination.

What are the successes stories and what areas need to be strengthened in building a more resilient and effective counter terrorism measures?

Sucess stories in our counterterrorism efforts include disrupting terrorist plots, dismantling extremist networks, preventing radicalization, prosecuting terrorists under the law such as the mass trial.

So far, we have secured convictions of over 500 cases including terrorism financing cases, enhancing international cooperation such as being a co-chair with Italy on CJROL, and protecting national security.

Areas that need strengthening include enhancing legal frameworks for dealing with emerging threats, improving information sharing mechanisms, addressing root causes of terrorism, and promoting rule of law principles in counterterrorism operations.

Career Trajectory

Chika Vivienne Nnamani has advanced in her legal career by taking on progressively responsible roles in both public service and private practice, demonstrating a well-rounded expertise across sectors like when she previously served as Assistant Director at the Federal Ministry of Justice Headquarters in Abuja, where she was responsible for offering legal opinions on all matters within the Ministry’s mandate and prosecuting criminal cases on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

During this time, she was also an active member of the Ministry’s Complex Casework Group (CCG), which handles intricate legal cases.

Prior to this, Chika was Chief State Counsel in the Ministry’s Department of Public Relations, a role in which she advised on legal issues, managed extradition and mutual legal assistance requests for the Nigerian Central Authority, and wrote legal opinions on international criminal law matters.

Her expertise in international treaties enabled her to secure the successful extradition of individuals to and from Nigeria, further advancing Nigeria’s international legal standing.

Chika also served as Assistant Chief Counsel in the Civil Litigation and Public Law Department at the Ministry of Justice, where she provided legal opinions on complex matters, represented Nigeria’s ministries, departments, and agencies in courts, and defended the Ministry’s interests in arbitration and alternative dispute resolution proceedings.

She developed strategies for advocacy in various cases and advised on contentious issues arising from commercial agreements between the Nigerian government and other parties.

Earlier, she held the role of Senior Manager for Legal and National Assembly Matters at the Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) in Abuja.

In this role, she formulated and monitored policies related to NIGCOMSAT’s functions, managed legal documentation and international agreements on space technology cooperation, liaised with regulatory bodies, and acted as a legal representative in the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Radio-Communications Sector’s due diligence processes.

In the private sector, Chika served as Partner and Consultant at Billoxy Partners, Legal Practitioners in Lagos, where she provided legal advice on commercial and real estate contracts, mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganisations, joint ventures, and consultancy services for clients including the World Bank.

Additionally, she worked as Compliance and Legal Officer at LawMark Partners in Lagos, where she reviewed proposed bills, ensured regulatory compliance, maintained records of corporate clients, and supported key compliance audits.

Her academic credentials include a PhD in Arbitration (in progress) from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, a Master of Laws (LLM) from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK, and a Barrister at Law (BL) qualification from Enugu State University.

She completed her Senior Secondary Certificate at the University of Nigeria Secondary School, Enugu, and her First School Leaving Certificate at the University of Nigeria Primary School, Enugu.

Chika is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), including the NBA Section on Business Law, the International Bar Association, and the International Dispute Resolution group. She was called to the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2003.

Her professional development includes participation in seminars and training workshops on counter-terrorism, human rights, forensic science in the criminal justice system, child protection, and other specialised areas through partnerships with international bodies such as the British High Commission, UNICEF, and the EU-Nigeria-UNODC.

Constantly proving her mettle, Chika comfortably holds her own, given her strong blend of legal expertise across both the public service and private practice. This has undoubtedly enhanced her understanding of diverse legal landscapes, making her career trajectory particularly valuable in fields requiring both public and private sector insights.