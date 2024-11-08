  • Friday, 8th November, 2024

Abducted Edo Catholic Priest, Fr. Oyode, Set Free

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi, yesterday, announced the release of Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode from the hands of his abductors.

The Director of Communications of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, in a statement, said Rev. Fr. Oyode was released at about 7.00p.m on Wednesday, 6th of November, 2024 at a village close to Ajaokuta, Kogi State. 

Fr. Thomas Oyode was kidnapped on the 27th October 2024 when gunmen attacked the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivhianokpodi-Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, while the Priests and Seminarians were observing their evening prayers and Benediction. 

“The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, expresses gratitude to all for the prayers and moral support received for the 11 days Fr. Thomas Oyode was held captive, including Catholic Faithful within and outside the Diocese, well-meaning Nigerians within and outside the country, friends and well wishers around the world, as well as security agencies, various vigilance groups and hunters who laboured day and night in search of Fr. Thomas Oyode. 

“The Bishop also uses this opportunity to call on government at all levels to work to arrest the deteriorating security situation around the Edo North Senatorial District and Edo State and take pro-active steps to put in place measures that will guarantee that people return to their normal peaceful lives in their homes, in their farms and while on transit,” the statement said.

