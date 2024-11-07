NEDC Seeks Global Partners’ Support to Actualise North East Devt Masterplan

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) is seeking the assistance of global development partners for its North East Stabilization and Development Masterplan.



The commission made available the Masterplan to global development partners at the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) headquarters at N’Djamena, Chad.



This Masterplan is a framework of the NEDC to accelerate the regional recovery effort as it steps up sustainable implementation of programmes based on the needs of the six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe that constitute the North East region.



The plan is in addition to humanitarian interventions and disaster support.



In N’Djamena, the commission led by its Managing Director/ CEO, Mohammed Alkali, with his team met with the Executive Secretary of the LCBC, Amb. Mamman Nuhu, who is also the Head of Mission of the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).



Alkali at the meeting, emphasized that the LCBC’s strategies for recovering the Lake Chad Basin are similar to those of the NEDC in the recovery of the Northeast region as contained in the Masterplan.



He noted the NEDC views the LCBC as a strategic partner in the quest to actualise its developmental programmes as the regional body’s activities strongly impact on the states of the North East.



LCBC Executive Secretary, Amb. Mamman Nuhu, on his part, said: “We certainly have a lot to do together. So, at our technical level we will come up with recommendations on how we can work together and form stronger partnership.

This is in order to pitch up the affected period already under Prolac which is called (in support of MCRP) it is called prolac in all the other countries except Nigeria where it is in support of MCRP and where we have been working closely with all the others, where we have the regional help.”

Nuhu also pointed out that there is a window for everybody in terms of the nine pillars out of the 40 strategic objectives of the regional stablization strategy, everybody can come in with a plan.

He said: “The only limitation we have is funding otherwise it is an excellent plan and it is adaptive. It is also in line with the Lake Chad Basin Commission Regional Stabilization Strategy which was developed in the year 2018”.

Among the MD/CEO’s delegation were the Executive Director Admin & Finance, Dr. Abubakar Garba Iliya, Prof. Umar Bobboi, National Coordinator MCRP, Prof. Mohammed Abbagana, Head, Research & Planning, Mohammed Umar Sani, Head, Resettlement & Early Recovery and Naomi Abwaku of the Commission’s Corporate Services Department.

The delegation from the NEDC will also be in N’Djamena to attend the 3rd Annual International Forum on the Development of the Lake Chad Basin with the theme ‘Enhancing Local Governance and Social Cohesion for Socio Economic Development and Food Security in Changing in the Lake Chad Region’.