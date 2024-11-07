  • Friday, 8th November, 2024

Magicians, ‘Blue Girls’ Stir Curiosity Across Lagos

Life & Style | 22 hours ago

In recent days, a group of striking women dressed in bold blue outfits has been making waves across Lagos. Their mysterious presence has been spotted at popular venues such as Rhapsody, Maroccaine, Civic Centre, Black Diamond, and Radisson Blu. These enigmatic “blue girls” carry large frames with a cryptic message: “Are You Ready to Soar?” One even flashed a QR code—another tantalizing clue about what’s to come.

Curiosity has been building around their appearances, leaving many Lagosians wondering what their cryptic messages mean.

Just when the mystery seemed strange enough, the appearance of a “Blue Mystery Man”—a magician—took things to another level. His captivating performances, with birds emerging from flames and cards materializing out of thin air, have left onlookers both intrigued and bewildered. Is this merely magic, or is there a larger story unfolding?

As the puzzle pieces fall into place, the audacious stunts, signature blue hue, and imagery of a swift blue bird all seem to point toward Martell. But the question remains: What is Martell planning, and what surprises are still in store?

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.