In recent days, a group of striking women dressed in bold blue outfits has been making waves across Lagos. Their mysterious presence has been spotted at popular venues such as Rhapsody, Maroccaine, Civic Centre, Black Diamond, and Radisson Blu. These enigmatic “blue girls” carry large frames with a cryptic message: “Are You Ready to Soar?” One even flashed a QR code—another tantalizing clue about what’s to come.

Curiosity has been building around their appearances, leaving many Lagosians wondering what their cryptic messages mean.

Just when the mystery seemed strange enough, the appearance of a “Blue Mystery Man”—a magician—took things to another level. His captivating performances, with birds emerging from flames and cards materializing out of thin air, have left onlookers both intrigued and bewildered. Is this merely magic, or is there a larger story unfolding?

As the puzzle pieces fall into place, the audacious stunts, signature blue hue, and imagery of a swift blue bird all seem to point toward Martell. But the question remains: What is Martell planning, and what surprises are still in store?