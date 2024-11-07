For a Sustainable Tomorrow, Azura Power to Unveil Solar Car Park at UNN 

Precious Ugwuzor

Azura Power West Africa will on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, unveil a 240 KW installation of state-of-the-art Solar Car Park at the University of Nigeria Nsuka UNN, Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The ceremony will be performed by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, as part of initiative that aligns with Nigeria’s energy transition goals, and the President Bola Tinubu administration’s power sector reforms.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Azura Power West Africa, Murtala Bello disclosed that the initiative is part of Azura Power’s “Power to Change” program, which exemplifies the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development in local communities and the nation at large.

“Every year, Azura Power allocates $1 million to support projects that promote sustainable livelihoods, health, education, and infrastructure.

The solar car park is not merely an addition to the university’s facilities; it represents a significant step towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering educational and social development through renewable energy”.

“As Nigeria embarks on its energy transition journey, Azura Power is honored to contribute to this vital endeavor. The solar installation at UNN will cater for approximately 2,650 engineering students, meeting 75% of the faculty’s energy needs.

“It is projected to generate over 400,000 kWh of clean energy annually, providing a consistent power supply that will enhance learning “.

Murtala Bello said APWAL is actively supporting Nigeria’s net-zero ambitions, stressing that the project will not only ensure a reliable energy supply but also offers substantial savings of ₦150 million annually on energy costs.

About 900 million Naira,has been invested on this project, making it a landmark initiative in Nigeria’s renewable energy landscape.