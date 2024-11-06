  • Wednesday, 6th November, 2024

Trump Addresses Jubilant Supporters, Says ‘America Has Given Us Unprecedented, Powerful Mandate’

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Donald Trump declares victory in the US election as he addresses jubilant supporters in Florida
“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he says to cheering crowds
The Republican has picked up the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, leaving Kamala Harris with only a narrow path to victory


Just before Trump began speaking, Fox News projected that he had won the election; other US TV networks are yet to do so
A return to the White House would be an extraordinary comeback for Trump after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020
Harris’s campaign says she won’t speak today, as dejected supporters left her watch party earlier
Meanwhile, Republicans are projected to take back the Senate. (BBC)

