Tinubu Mourns As Army Chief, Taoreed Lagbaja, Dies at 56

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has announced the passing of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, at age 56. 

According to a release issued on Wednesday by the Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a protracted illness.

President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time. 

He wished Lagbaja eternal peace and honours his significant contributions to the nation.

Born on February 28, 1968, Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023 by President Tinubu. 

His distinguished military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987. 

On September 19, 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Throughout his service, Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment, serving as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion. 

He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in South-east Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

An alumnus of the prestigious U.S. Army War College, he earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies, demonstrating his dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership.

Lagbaja is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children. 

