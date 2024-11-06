  • Wednesday, 6th November, 2024

Tinubu Directs National Flag be Flown at Half Mast for Seven Days in Honour of Late COAS

Breaking | 3 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that the national flag be flown at half mast nationwide for seven days in honour of the departed Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.
The directive was contained in a statement issued Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.
The statement signed by Director, Information & Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said the President
expressed regret following the death of the Chief of Army Staff after a brief illness at the age of 56 years.
The statement added that President Tinubu appreciated profoundly the services of the departed to the nation and wishes the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

