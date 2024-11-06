Tinubu Congratulates Donald Trump on Re-election as US President

.Expresses hope he’ll bring world closer to peace, prosperity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States of America.

The President, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said he looks forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the United States amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

President Tinubu said “Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens.”

According to the President, Trump’s victory reflects the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership. He congratulated them on their commitment to democracy.

President Tinubu believed that, given President Trump’s experience as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th president will usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States.

Acknowledging the United States’ influence, power, and position in determining the trend and course of global events, the Nigerian leader trusted that President Trump will bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.