Lagbaja: Tinubu Postpones FEC Meeting

* Directs flags to be flown at half mast for a week

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the postponement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting till another date to be announced.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release, stated that the FEC meeting initially scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed in honour of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, who passed away Tuesday night.

Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, till his demise on November 5, 2024.

President Tinubu also ordered flags to be flown at half mast nationwide for seven days in honour of the departed general.