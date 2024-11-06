  • Thursday, 7th November, 2024

Bitcoin Spikes to Record as Traders Expect Trump’s Victory to Boost Crytocurrencies

Nigeria | 13 hours ago

The price of bitcoin hit a new high on Wednesday as investors bet that former President Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election will be a boon for cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin jumped nearly 8% to a record $75,345.00 in early trading, before falling back to about $73,500.00.
Trump was previously a crypto skeptic but changed his mind and took a favorable view of cryptocurrencies ahead of the election.
He pledged to make America “the crypto capital of the planet” and create a “strategic reserve” of bitcoin. His campaign accepted donations in cryptocurrency and he courted crypto fans at a bitcoin conference in July. He also launched World Liberty Financial, a new venture with family members to trade cryptocurrencies.
“Bitcoin is the one asset that was always going to soar if Trump returned to the White House,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, a British online investment platform. After touching its new high, the market is now speculating about “when, not if, it will smash through $100,000,” he said.
“Trump has already declared his love of the digital currency and crypto traders now have a new narrative by which to get even more excited about where the price could go,” Mould said (AP)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.