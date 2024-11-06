All Set for Final of Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

All is now set for the final of the 2024 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup with expectation of a new champion as the two Schools taking part in the final have never gotten this far since the reintroduction of the secondary school football competition.

The competition which is in its 7th edition is being sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in partnership with the Delta State Government.

In the final taking place on Thursday, November 7, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Umutu Secondary School, Umutu, will take on Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, for the coveted trophy.

To get to the final, Umutu Secondary School fought hard for their place in the final, securing a 1-0 win against Utagba-Ogbe Government School, Kwale, leaving their opponent with only the third place trophy to fight for.

However, it was different story at Oleh Township Stadium, Oldham, with Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, whitewashing Okene m/s/s, Okuokoko , Okpe, 3-0 for a place in the final and a date against Umutu Secondary School.

Meanwhile, the sponsors of the competition, Zenith Bank Plc, have praised all the teams that participated in this year’s championship while urging the finalists to give it their best shot.

According to the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji OON, all the schools are winners and they should work harder ahead of next year.

“All the schools and players that took part are all winners and they must take the positives from their experience this year,” she said.

According to the organisers, Hideaplus, the four teams expected to feature in the Third Place and Final games are expected to arrive in Asaba on Wednesday November 6th in preparation for the matches.