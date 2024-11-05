Tola Falonipe Secures AFRIFF Nomination for Debut Film ‘Adunni’ 

Emerging Nigerian filmmaker, Tola Falonipe has achieved a notable milestone with the selection of her debut short film, Adunni, for screening at this year’s African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

As one of the most anticipated cultural events in Africa, AFRIFF showcases a range of cinematic talent, and Falonipe’s inclusion signals a promising step in her filmmaking career.

Adunni, Falonipe’s first film, was born out of her passion for storytelling and her desire to depict authentic African experiences through a dynamic and intimate lens. Remarkably, Falonipe wore multiple hats throughout the production process—writing, directing, and even handling the logistics of the shoot on her own. Despite working with a small budget, she managed to craft a narrative that resonated enough to catch the attention of AFRIFF’s selection team, solidifying her place among talented African filmmakers.

Falonipe’s Adunni delves into themes of love, tradition, and ambition, set in the 1950s in the fictional Nigerian village of Irepodun. The story follows Adunni, a spirited young woman who returns to her hometown after years in the city. She reconnects with Banjoko, her childhood friend, whose life and aspirations are firmly rooted in the village. Adunni’s internal struggle between her affection for Banjoko and her ambitions for a cosmopolitan life adds layers of complexity to the narrative, exploring the tensions between tradition and modernity in mid-century Nigeria. Adunni introduces audiences to a tender yet humorous romance, complemented by rich portrayals of cultural identity, familial loyalty, and personal sacrifice. The film’s characters are vivid, with Adunni embodying both the vibrancy of youthful dreams and the quiet pull of her roots, while Banjoko’s transformation in pursuit of her love highlights the universal theme of growth spurred by personal relationships.

“Bringing Adunni to life was both challenging and fulfilling,” Falonipe shares. “The film involved careful planning and a small but dedicated team which wasn’t easy, but the story felt too important not to tell.”

Falonipe’s filmography expanded later this year with Alterverse, a fantasy themed short that explores alternative realities and Afrocentric influences in our modern day. Falonipe views the film as a major artistic milestone that allowed her to push her boundaries regarding storytelling.

Alterverse follows Kunbi, an artist grappling with an emotional, financial, and artistic slump. A chance encounter with a mysterious shopkeeper and a magical necklace transports Kunbi into alternate versions of her life based on pivotal decisions she made in the past. Through these alternate realities, Alterverse raises questions about the weight of our choices and the consequences they hold.

By showing the costs and benefits of each alternate life path, Falonipe deftly examines themes of regret, self-acceptance, and the complexities of ambition.

Falonipe has also been involved in the pre-selection committee for the Lagos Fringe Festival, a multidisciplinary arts festival in Lagos. The role has given her insights into film evaluation and curation, exposing her to a variety of voices and artistic expressions across fiction and non-fiction. Her work on the committee aligns with her commitment to fostering the creative economy and supporting emerging African storytellers like herself.

According to her, “It was a humbling experience to be on the other side, assessing new voices and unique ideas. It made me appreciate how storytelling, in all its forms, reflects the diversity of our experiences. I truly believe that being on this committee has made me a better filmmaker.”

In addition to her cinematic achievements, Tola Falonipe is returning to her roots in theater—her first love from her days studying Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University, where long rehearsals and shared memories laid the foundation for her creative journey. With her upcoming production, Fem!, Falonipe presents a socially charged play that delves into the nuanced experiences of Nigerian women, exploring themes of societal expectations, resilience, and the subtle yet profound ways women navigate traditional roles.

With Fem!, Falonipe brings together an ensemble cast to portray interconnected stories of Nigerian women each grappling with challenges that range from workplace harassment to gender based violence.

This ambitious production—drawing on elements of humor, solidarity, and critical social reflection promises to resonate deeply with audiences. “Fem! is about women realizing their power and supporting each other in a society that often pits them against one another,” Falonipe says. With plans for a 2025 debut, Fem! is set to be a thought-provoking addition to Falonipe’s body of work.

As she prepares for an active festival season, Falonipe is eager to continue building her legacy as a filmmaker.

“The nomination of Adunni has given me a renewed sense of purpose and I hope my journey inspires other young filmmakers to bring their stories to life,” she said.