Omuo-Oke High School Wins Agbeyewa Collegiate Football Tourney

The 2024 Agbeyewa Cup Tournament reached its climax last Tuesday as Government College, Ado Ekiti, traded tackles with Omuo-Oke High School from Omuo Ekiti in one of the most entertaining matches in the competition history.

A lone goal was all that separated the two teams as Omuo-Oke High School beat Government College, Ado-Ekiti, while Ifaki Grammar School claimed the best loser position, having won the third-place match.

Shortly after the blast of the final whistle, the winning team went into a frenzy. For their efforts, Omuo-Oke High School received a cheque for N1.1 million, gold medals, and a gold trophy from the organisers of the prestigious Agbeyewa Cup 2024.

Government College, Ado Ekiti, first runner-up received N500,000 plus silver medals, while Ifaki Grammar School received bronze medals and a cash prize of N250,000.

Speaking shortly after the championship, the Community Communication Manager, Cavista Holdings, Alhaji Dauda Lawal, stated that the just-concluded second edition of the Agbeyewa Secondary Schools Football Championship was organised to support Ekiti State in sports development and for the discovery of fresh talents from the grassroots.

He explained that the competition remains a viable platform to unearth new football talents and create pathways for local and international recognition.

“This spectacular occasion showcased exceptional talents, sportsmanship, and teamwork among Ekiti State future stars who are still building their future through education combined with Sports,” Lawal said.

The just-concluded 2024 Agbeyewa Secondary Schools Football Championship, a replica of the defunct Principals’ Cup, began with over 150 schools across Ekiti State.

Some of the dignitaries that were in attendance include the Chairman Ekiti State House of Assembly Committee on Youth and Sports, Hon Idowu Odebunmi and fellow lawmaker, Hon. Ayo Adegbite, the Technical Advisor on Sports Development to Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olusola Osetoba, members of the State Sports Commission, members of the Sports Development Trust Fund and Ekiti State Football Association as well as top officials from the Ministry of Education.