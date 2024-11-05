Nigeria Must Launch National Awareness Campaigns to Combat Rising Cybercrime, Says ISSAN

The Information Security Society of Africa Nigeria (ISSAN) has urged the development of a national awareness campaign programme that includes community engagement, a redesign of school curricula, and strategic Public-Private Partnerships to enhance awareness of cybersecurity threats in Nigeria.

ISSAN’s President, Dr. David Isiavwe, made this call during his opening address at this year’s Cybersecurity Conference in Lagos.

Isiavwe highlighted alarming statistics, noting that Nigeria experienced millions of cyber attacks in just the first half of the year, with a staggering 64% increase in data breaches reported nationally.

“In today’s interconnected world, cybersecurity is not merely a technical issue; it is a fundamental pillar of our national security, economic stability and societal well-being. Nigeria, like many nations, faces significant cybersecurity challenges that demand our immediate and sustained attention.

“While we have made remarkable progress in digital transformation, the increase in internet access and digital technologies brings heightened cybersecurity risks. Cyber threats such as phishing, ransomware and data breaches are becoming more sophisticated and frequent, posing serious risks to financial institutions, government agencies and private enterprises,” he stated.

To address these challenges, Isiavwe emphasized the importance of focusing on talent development and capacity building.

According to him, “We need to invest in cybersecurity education and training to nurture a new generation of experts equipped to protect our digital infrastructure. This requires collaboration between government, academia and the private sector to create comprehensive training programmes and career pathways in cybersecurity.”

He advocated for educational partnerships with universities and technical institutions to develop specialized cybersecurity curricula and degree programmes.

He also highlighted the need for continuous learning opportunities for current IT professionals to transition into cybersecurity roles, alongside public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about cybersecurity threats and safe online practices.

Additionally, he called for the creation of incentives to retain talent in the country, such as competitive salaries, career advancement opportunities and supportive working environments.

Isiavwe reiterated ISSAN’s long-standing commitment to promoting information security in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Our efforts to organize this conference and bring together experts, policymakers and stakeholders are commendable. It is through such collaborative platforms that we can share knowledge, exchange best practices, and develop innovative solutions to our cybersecurity challenges.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility; the entire ecosystem is as strong as its weakest link. By working together, we can build a secure digital future for Nigeria and Africa. Let us commit to developing the talent and resources necessary to bridge the cybersecurity gap and protect our world,” he said.

The conference included discussions on various sub-topics, such as building a cybersecurity workforce in Nigeria, future trends and challenges and the role of innovation, entrepreneurship and policy in addressing the cybersecurity gap.

Panelists featured industry experts like Richard Amanfoye, Gbolabo Awolewa, Dr. Harrison Nnaji, Oluseyi Akindeinde, Dr. Obadare Adewale, and Mr. Basil Udotai, with sessions moderated by Dr. Bode Oguntoke.

For nearly two decades, ISSAN has been at the forefront of promoting information security in Nigeria and across Africa.

By organizing this conference and uniting experts, policymakers and stakeholders, ISSAN fosters essential collaboration for sharing knowledge, exchanging best practices and developing innovative solutions to cybersecurity challenges.