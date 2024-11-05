Mourinho Asks Fenerbache to Give Osayi-Samuel New Improved Contract

Fenerbahçe Coach, Jose Mourinho, has asked the Turkish giants to give Super Eagles defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, a new and improved contract.

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahçe now hope to re-sign Osayi-Samuel, whose contract will expire at the end of the season.

It was reported that upon the request of Mourinho, Bright Osayi-Samuel agent has been asked to quickly sit down at the table with the Turkish giants.

A contract extension offer for three years is believed to have been agreed upon by both parties.

Osayi-Samuel’s manager Steven Beck, represented the Nigerian international defender in the meeting with Fenerbahçe’s Sporting Director Mario Branco.

Beck, who drew criticism for his annual salary demand of 2.5 million Euros, was alleged to have said in the last meeting with Sporting Director, Mario Branco, “We received an offer from Galatasaray. They offered us 2.5 million Euros. Therefore, we cannot reduce our request,” Osayi-Samuel’s manager Steven Beck was quoted on the offer before his client from Istanbul rival club.

The Nigerian right-back signed for Fenerbahçe from English club QPR for a transfer fee of 508,000 Euros in 2021.

This season, he has played in seven matches and made an assist.

Sabalenka into WTA Finals Last Four, Rybakina Out

Aryna Sabalenka on Monday evening became the first player to secure a semi-final spot at the WTA Finals as she defeated a resilient Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.

Top seed Sabalenka won 6-3 7-5 in a victory that also confirmed Elena Rybakina’s elimination from the season-ending tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Monday, Kazakhstan’s Rybakina was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-1 by Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen for her second defeat at the Finals, and required a Paolini victory to keep her hopes alive.

But a gritty win over the Italian – which saw her save two set points – put Sabalenka one step closer to sealing a maiden WTA Finals title, as well as the year-end world number one ranking.

Should she defeat Rybakina in her final Purple Group match on Wednesday, the Belarusian will remain top of the standings into 2025, out of the reach of Iga Swiatek.

“The whole match was tough,” said Sabalenka, 26. “(Paolini) is such a great player, putting so much pressure (on me) and moving well.”

An early double break of serve saw Sabalenka – a two-time Grand Slam champion in 2024 – hit the ground running against Paolini, and while the 28-year-old fourth seed cancelled out one of those breaks, she could do little to challenge her big-hitting opponent.

The second set, however, told a different tale. Though Sabalenka reeled off four consecutive games after an early break for Paolini, she grew frustrated as the Italian – enjoying a breakthrough season on the WTA Tour – mounted a comeback to go 5-4 ahead.

But after saving two set points, a switch flicked for Sabalenka, immediately breaking Paolini’s serve once more before wrapping up the match at the first time of asking.