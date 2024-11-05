Afrobeat Sensation, Paramanchi Releases EXtended Play ‘Gratitude’ November 8

Funmi Ogundare

Afrobeats sensation, Paramanchi popularly called Mr President is set to release his highly-anticipated EP titled ‘Gratitude’.

The EP will be officially released on November, 8. The 7-track masterpiece features the following tracks; Drip On Drip, Addicted, Faya; Hold On, Jaiye Oba, Putin and Jetan

The EP is a sonic journey through the vibrant streets of Lagos to days in the UK and the exotic and artistic lifestyle in between blending traditional Afrobeats rhythms with modern production techniques and infectious hooks.

Growing up in the bustling city of Lagos, Paramanchi was surrounded by the sounds of Fela Kuti, King Sunny Adé, Sade Adu, Lagbaja and other Afrobeats legends. His varsity days at Lead University as a versatile Students’ Union Government president, endeared him to many teeming fans and admirers alike.

Paramanchi began his musical journey as a teenager, experimenting with beats and melodies on his laptop.

After honing his craft, he released his debut single, ‘Ayo’ which quickly gained traction on social media and local radio stations followed by ‘Fine Wine’ and ‘Gentleman’ EP.

His manager, Olamilekan Abodunrin described ‘Gratitude’ as the culmination of Paramanchi’s tireless efforts to create a unique sound that showcases his heritage while appealing to a global audience.

He explained that ‘Gratitude’ explores themes of love, self-empowerment, and African pride. “His lyrics are both deeply personal and universally relatable, making him an artiste to watch in the Afrobeats scene.”

He emphasised on some of his tracks.

“From the opening track, ‘Drip On Drip’, it’s clear that Paramanchi is on a mission to make you move. The album’s lead single, ‘Addicted” is a hypnotic fusion of percussion and melody, with Paramanchi’s smooth vocals soaring above the instrumentation.”

Other standout tracks include ‘Fayaa sultry slow jam and “Hold On” an energetic yet solemn soundtrack of hope to the weak and dreamer , a major sonic for all and sundry.

Abodunrin described Paramanchi as not just a musician; but a visionary artist who exudes warmth and passion through his music.

“His ability to blend various genres seamlessly while infusing his unique style sets him apart in the Nigerian music industry. His attention to detail and commitment to excellence are evident in every song, reflecting his unwavering dedication to his artistry.”

Having worked closely with Paramanchi, the manager also described him as a team player who values collaboration and understands the power of synergy in creating exceptional music.

“Paramanchi’s ability to inspire those around him and foster a sense of camaraderie among his team members is a testament to his leadership skills and genuine nature.

” He has solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian entertainment scene, drawing comparisons to some of the most respected artists in the industry. His unique sound, coupled with his magnetic stage presence and undeniable talent, has garnered him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim,” his manager stressed.