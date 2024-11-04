Tinubu to Swear in New Ministers Today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will today swear in the seven new ministers cleared last week by the senate, marking a significant development in his administration’s restructuring efforts.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known on his verified X handle.

The new ministers will take their oaths of office at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja

Nominated a fortnight ago, they are Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour and Employment, and Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.



Others are Dr. Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment); Idi Mukhtar Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, and Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad as Minister of State for Education.

According to Onanuga, “President Bola Tinubu will swear in the new seven ministers tomorrow Monday… The Senate cleared the ministers last week.”

Last month’s cabinet reshuffle by the president came after months of growing calls from Nigerians for change.

Tinubu’s administration, which has come under immense criticisms over the country’s challenges, expects new appointees to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to their respective ministries.