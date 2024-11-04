  • Monday, 4th November, 2024

Tinubu Swear in Seven New Ministers 

Breaking | 3 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Monday administered oath of office on seven new ministers he recently nominated to join his cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony, which held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, had some other members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), as well as family members of the new ministers in attendance. 

The new cabinet members took the oath of office in batches of four and three after the citation of their profiles by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The first four include Idi Maiha (Minister of Livestock Development); Yusuf Ata (State, Housing and Urban Development); Dr Suwaiba Ahmad (State, Education) and Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (State, Foreign Affairs). 

Afterwards, Dr (Mrs) Jumoke Oduwole (Trade and Investment); Dr Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction); and Muhammadu Dingyadi (Labour & Employment) took their oaths before the president. 

President Tinubu had a fortnight ago approved the re-assignment of 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios, discharged five others and nominated seven new ministers for onward transmission to the Senate which confirmed their nominations last week.

