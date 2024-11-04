NSCDC Triumphs at 1st Senator Abiru Table Tennis Tourney

The final match of the First Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championship was a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the exceptional skills of the finalists – Lagos State and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, this historic event marked the first mixed team tournament in Africa.

The tournament sponsor, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, along with distinguished guests including Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, were captivated by the intense and entertaining matches that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Out of the 28 teams, including participants from Togo and Benin Republic, Lagos and NSCDC emerged as the top contenders, drawing fans from across Lagos to witness the grand finale. Despite a valiant effort by the Lagos team, led by Matthew Kuti and Muiz Adegoke, they were ultimately bested by the experienced NSCDC duo of Rilwan Akanbi and Abdullahi Abdulrahman. The NSCDC team clinched the title with a 3-2 victory, earning the N1 million prize money.

Special accolades were given to Ondo’s Funmilayo Ojo and NSCDC’s Abdulrahman, who were named the most improved and valuable players of the championships.

In his closing remarks, Senator Abiru expressed his commitment to youth empowerment through sports and praised the efforts of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and ATTF President, Wahid Oshodi, for their role in making the tournament a success.

“What an incredible journey it has been! As we gather here today to celebrate the grand finale of the First Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championship, I am filled with pride and immense gratitude. This championship has marked a new chapter in African sports, as we brought to life the first mixed table tennis tournament ever held on the continent. We have made history together, and it’s a milestone that I believe will set a powerful precedent for years to come.

“This championship was conceived with a dual mission: to advance sports development in Lagos State, and Nigeria by extension, and to create opportunities for our young players to compete on a global stage.

“For us at the SAIL Empowerment Foundation—an endowment my wife and I set up—supporting this historic event aligns with our mission to empower young people and inspire grassroots innovation. The tournament has opened doors for emerging talents from Nigeria and across West Africa, with players from Ghana, Togo, and the Benin Republic participating in the competition,” he concluded.