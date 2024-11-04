NAF Begins Surveillance on Electricity Installations in North

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Monday said its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions aircraft have began interdiction operations to prevent terrorists and bandits from sabotaging electricity infrastructure in Northern Nigeria.

The NAF also revealed that on 1st November 2024, the ISR platforms executed series of air interdiction operations targeting terrorist positions located deep within the Alawa Forest in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, in a coordinated mission to support power restoration efforts in Kaduna and other northwestern states.

A statement by Director Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, averred that this mission aligned with ongoing efforts to secure power infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted progress in restoring electricity to affected areas.

“The strike followed series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which confirmed the presence of terrorist fighters who were converging to disrupt ongoing power restoration.

“The air component, acting swiftly on this intelligence, planned and carried out a successful airstrike to neutralize the threat.

“Overhead the target area, NAF crews observed and engaged the terrorists, neutralizing several fighters and their logistics with precise firepower,” he said.

Akinboyewa said the NAF has intensified armed reconnaissance along critical power lines from Shiroro Lake to Damba, maintaining airspace dominance to prevent any potential terrorist interference in the restoration efforts.

He noted that this sustained mission underscored its commitment to collaborate with other security agencies in protecting vital infrastructure and ensuring the swift and full restoration of essential services for Kaduna and neighboring states.