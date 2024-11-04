Infrastructure Key to Your Success as NSC Chairman, Egbe Tells  Dikko

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has declared that the new Chairman of National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, must pay special attention to infrastructure if he plans to succeed.

Egbe, a stadium facilities construction expert said for Nigeria to compete and win laurels at the highest level of international competitions the country must invest properly in the area of sports infrastructure.

“Most times we heap all our sporting woes on the administrators and athletes forgetting what the real problems are.

“The biggest challenge facing sports in the country is that we lack state of the art facilities. You don’t expect an athlete who is not exposed to world-class facilities to dazzle at the Olympics no matter how talented the athlete may be. “We must invest in sports facilities if we are to make any head way,” Egbe said.

The Bayelsa-born sports buff noted that it is a shame that Nigeria cannot boast of any other arena that can host Super Eagles matches outside the Uyo Nest of Champions Stadium.

“As a nation we should have atleast 10 stadiums where the Eagles can play. This is why I am urging Mallam Shehu Dikko to focus on infrastructure. Nigerians would clap for him if he can bring the Eagles back to Abuja and Lagos,” Egbe counseled the NSC Boss.