Dissuade Badaru from Hobnobbing with Opposition Parties, Northern Group Tells Tinubu

One of the leading support groups of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, the APC Solidarity Vanguard, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to dissuade his Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru, from hobnobbing with members of the opposition parties.

The APC Solidarity Vanguard said the ex-Governor of Jigawa State has been hobnobbing with top stakeholders of the opposition parties in the north, which it describes as unhealthy and of great danger to the ruling party.

A statement signed on Sunday by the Chairman of the group, Jigawa chapter, Alhaji Salisu Yakubu, said Badaru was fast becoming a liability to the party, at both national and state levels, hence he should be called to order.

Yakubu said aside his unimpressive outings as the Minister of Defence, Badaru is sabotaging the party in Jigawa State with his constant engagements, both in the open and in secret, with leaders of the opposition parties.

“Just a few days ago, we read in the news that Badaru is not only engaging with members of opposition from Jigawa State, he has also spread his tentacles to other states in the North-east and North-west, with constant meetings.

“A man who heads such a sensitive ministry like defence should be an upright man. With constant engagements with members of the opposition, we believe Badaru should not be trusted.

“We understand that after elections or politics, comes governance, but we should be mindful of the fact that someone entrusted with such sensitive position is not just an ordinary Nigerian that should be seen everywhere and with everyone. The enemies of Nigeria are still here and waiting endlessly to see that the Renewed Hope Agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails.

“Security is the main focal point of this administration and the man who is spareheading the sector is grossly involved in anti-party activities and this could cost the president and the APC our 2027 elections.

“Like it was referenced in the said statement we read from the APC Support Group for the 2023 general election in Jigawa State, some notable northerners betrayed Goodluck Ebele Jonathan with anti-party activities which cost him the reelection in 2015. They were given sensitive positions under Jonathan but were working secretly for Buhari.

“We don’t want a repeat of what happened to President Jonathan in 2015, that’s why we are begging our dear President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to quickly call Badaru to order.

“We in Jigawa State are fully for Asiwaju and APC and no amount of influence can change our mind. We stood by Asiwaju in 2023, even when same elements, after meeting with delegation from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, wanted us to vote for the PDP presidential candidate. But we stood out ground,” the statement read in part.