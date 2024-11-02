Charterhouse Lagos Thrilled to Host 2024 Fencing World Cup

The management of Charterhouse Lagos has announced that the tower has been selected as the host venue for the 2024 Fencing World Cup, scheduled from December 14 to 15, 2024.

This prestigious international tournament marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey as a leader in Sub-Saharan Africa’s fencing community, with the Men’s Epee World Cup being a landmark achievement for the Nigerian Fencing Federation (Nigerian Fencing).

In addition to the World Cup, Nigeria has been awarded the rights to host five international tournaments between 2024 and 2026, including three Junior World Cup Men’s Epee Tournaments and the Senior African Championship in June 2025. The federation is also the leading candidate to host the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championship in July.

John Todd, Head of Charterhouse Lagos, expressed the venue’s enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Charterhouse Lagos is thrilled to partner with the Nigerian Fencing Federation to host the Men’s Epee World Cup this December 2024. Nigerian Fencing has successfully hosted major international tournaments, drawing a global audience and placing Nigeria at the forefront of the sport in Sub-Saharan Africa. Charterhouse is proud to serve as a premier venue for these distinguished international events, reflecting our commitment to supporting world-class athletic excellence and fostering cultural exchange through sport.”

Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigerian Fencing Federation, highlighted the significance of this partnership. “Nigerian Fencing is delighted to partner with Charterhouse Lagos, gaining access to a world-class sports facility that will elevate our ability to host premier events,” Samuel said. “While we have proudly hosted numerous international competitions, securing a state-of-the-art facility has been a significant hurdle. With this partnership, Nigerian Fencing, the frontrunner in hosting international tournaments in Sub-Saharan Africa, is now positioned to confidently pursue even more international tournaments, knowing we have a venue that meets the highest global standards.”

Samuel also noted the various economic advantages of the upcoming tournaments, including increased international recognition, tourism, and economic growth, as well as opportunities to develop Nigerian athletes and sports infrastructure.