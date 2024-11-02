  • Saturday, 2nd November, 2024

Cancer: Faith Morey Partners BWR, Advocates Support for Women 

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

Tosin  Clegg

n a quest to be of great support to black women diagnosed with cancer, the Black Women Rising platform was birthed. Set up in 2019 by award-winning community champion, Leanne Pero after she struggled with the aftermath of her own battle with breast cancer at 30 the platform has gone ahead to be a very integral support system for several women. 

The heart of the project lies in its monthly peer-to-peer support groups which has been impactful for a lot of women. And its mission at Black Women Rising remains to educate, inspire and bring opportunities for women from the BAME community, to connect with one another and share their stories, without fear or shame.

On the 18th of October 2024, Waldorf Hilton, London played host to the first-ever, Black Women Rising Fundraiser. The gala was set up alongside Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Black History Month which brought together highly influential guests for a cause that is reshaping cancer support for women of colour. Lending her voice to the cause, Reality TV Star, Philanthropist and Lifestyle Influencer, Faith Morey expressed that, “As women we have shared concerns and one of which is the fear of a cancer diagnosis. Black Women Rising gives the much needed support at these crucial times. Women should have support in those dark and trying times which is what I believe. Healing can only come when there is the right love and support for women with cancer. We need to stay together and help each other in whatever way we can.

“Having a community that cares and supports helps the healing process. Women should have access to the right information such as the best hospitals, treatment options, and more as this is crucial during the period of cancer treatment.

