2024 Edition of India Cup Gets Underway Cup

This year’s edition of the India Cup Golf Tournament hosted by Indian Golfers Foundation has been announced to tee off on Monday, November 4th, at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

According to Aby Matthew, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, the weeklong activities will start with a Caddies & Pros Day and follow up with a promising colorful Ladies’ round on Tuesday.

He added that “our growing partnership with the Nigerian community is one that we cherish, and this yearly tournament offers the opportunity to celebrate and deepen what binds us together.”

On Wednesday, the event will continue with hosting of members of Ikoyi Club in an Indian Community-sponsored Kitty, while invited sponsors and their guest players will take to the tee boxes on November 8, along with a growing contingent of veterans from the Ikoyi Club Golf section to battle it out for lowest Gross and Net scores.

“We have managed to curate an event that is arguably the most anticipated on the club’s golf calendar; hence, we have to do all we can to meet the expectations of participants who look forward to being part of it year after year.”

This year, our loyal sponsors have provided their usual strong support and we also have the pleasure of welcoming InBev. Zenith Bank, African Steel, Pepsi, and Emirates Airlines, have also thrown their weight behind the event because of its reputation and exposure. Diageo Guiness will be showcasing their range of products as well.

The closing round of the tournament will be held on November 9, after an eighteen-hole contest by members of the club who qualified to play the main day after an elimination tournament held earlier in the month.

The 18-hole contest will be followed by the Gala dinner.

The India Cup is a gross event, but net players would also be recognised along with ancillary prices that include longest drives and nearest to the pin, amongst others. The first prize for the lowest gross winner and lowest net winner in the Men’s category will be a Business Class return ticket on Emirates Airlines and a 3 day fully paid up stay in Dubai.

During all the competition days there will be a brand new Car up for grabs for any player that makes a Hole in One – this has been sponsored by CFAO Suzuki Motors.

Matthew said that the 2024 edition of the tournament has been deliberately planned to be the best in the annals of the event.

“This tournament has a rich tradition, and with the support of all stakeholders, we have planned this year’s edition with some element of surprise too for all players taking part in the event.”