Zenith Bank/Delta Principal’s Cup Set for New Champion as Finalists  Emerge

There will be a new champion at this year’s edition of the Zenith Bank/Delta Principal’s Cup as two new finalists emerged on Wednesday after the two semifinal games played in Ogwashi-uku and Oleh.

The competition which is in its 7th edition is being sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in partnership with the Delta State Government.

At the Austin Jay Jay Okocha Stadium, Ogwashi-Uku, Umutu Secondary School Umutu, fought hard for their place in the final, securing a 1-0 win against Utagba-Ogbe Government School, Kwale, leaving their opponent with only the third place trophy to fight for.

However, it was a different story at Oleh Township Stadium, Oldham, with Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, whitewashing Okene m/s/s, Okuokoko , Okpe, 3-0 for a place in the final and a date against Umutu Secondary School.

It has been an intensive weeks since the start of the 2024 edition of the cup with the final taking place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Thursday, November 7 starting with the third place match at the same venue..

According to the organisers, Hideaplus, the four teams expected to feature in the Third Place and Final games are to arrive Asaba on Wednesday 6th November, 2024 in preparation for the matches.

Tony Pemu, CEO Hideaplus said a total of 21 persons are expected from each of the schools.

“We have written them and our preparations are in top gear for a quality final on November 7,” he said.  

