Unizik Community Urged to Cooperate with Odoh, as New VC Takes Over

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Despite initial protest by some members of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University community, the new Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Benard Odoh, has assumed office.

Odoh was last Tuesday announced as the seveth substantive vice chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, by the Chairman of governing council of the university, Greg Mbadiwe, after a rigorous screening.

Last Wednesday evening, Odoh assumed as the vice chancellor after he was handed over to by the outgone acting VC of the institution, Prof Carol Arinze-Umobi.

Odoh’s appointment had last Tuesday sparked off protest, with some members of the university community carrying placards to protest his appointment.

A member of the university community, Mr. Jack Iyioku, who is also an Anambra State-based legal practitioner, attributed the protests against Odoh as being orchestrated by some people who are not happy that an Ebonyi State indigene was appointed to head a federal institution in Anambra State.

Iyioku, who spoke to THISDAY yesterday during the handing over, said there is no reason to continue to distract the new vice chancellor, but to cooperate with him to move the university forward.

Iyioku said: “It is pitiful that everything in our beloved country, Nigeria, has become political, and most times wearing the toga of ethnicity and religion. Even citadels of learning like the great Nnamdi Azikiwe University has also gone down as one of such institutions where some people sacrifice merit for ethnicity and relationship.

“In a bid to discredit Odoh, who hails from Ebonyi State, some people in the university community who may have been bought over or feeling irked by the fact that he is not from Anambra State, went on protesting carrying placards.

“Those who feel disappointed because Odoh is not their kinsman should rather concern themselves with his pedigree and his ability to deliver, than where he hails from.

“Now that Odoh has fully taken over the leadership of the institution with the handing-over ceremony to him by the outgoing acting VC, Prof Carol Arinze-Umobi, we need to cooperate with him to move the university forward,” Iyioku appealed.