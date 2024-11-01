UN-WCD Names Aganaba Africa Special Envoy on Youth

Mathew Brangyet writes about the recent appointment of Prince Iwefa Aganaba as Africa Special Envoy on Youth by the United World Congress of Diplomats.

united Nations World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) has appointed Bayelsa born Prince Iwefa Aganaba as the African Special Envoy on Youth.

The appointment was announced on October 16, 2024, at the Commonwealth Year of Youth Golden Jubilee Celebration in Port Harcourt, Nigeria by Ambassador Tunji John Asaolu, Global Vice President of the UN-WCD and was presented to him on Thursday in Abuja.

As African Special Envoy on Youth, Aganaba will play a vital role in promoting youth development across five regions of Africa.

His responsibilities will include enhancing youth engagement, promoting education and skills development, and fostering inclusive and transformative growth among African youth.

The letter read in part: “This document certifies that Ambassador Prince Iwefa Aganaba has been appointed as African Special Envoy on Youth to Africa continent.

“Ambassador Prince Iwefa is authorised to represent the interests of the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) in all the African countries and to perform all duties and functions associated with this diplomatic position.

“Ambassador Iwefa is entrusted with upholding the dignity, integrity, and reputation of UN-WCD and promoting positive diplomatic relations with African countries.

He is expected to conduct himself in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism and diplomacy and ethics in official matters.”

Responding, Aganaba thanked the UN-WCD and pledged his allegiance to the mandate assigned to him.

Aganaba also holds the status of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, demonstrating his commitment to youth empowerment and development. The official appointment letter was handed over to him on October 30, 2024.

He is also the convener of the All-Star Ensemble, a platform created to discover young talents, train, empower, and showcase their inherent talents globally.

The appointment is a significant recognition of Aganaba’s dedication to youth development and his potential to drive positive change across Africa.

-Brangyet writes from Abuja.