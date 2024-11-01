Femi Kuti, 9ice to Headline AMAA 2024

Vanessa Obioha

Legendary Afrobeat singer and instrumentalist Femi Kuti and multiple award-winning vocalist cum songwriter 9ice join the lineup of musical artists that will perform at the 20th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, Mr Tony Anih, made this known recently at the AMAA secretariat situated in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos. Anih informed that the 20th edition of AMAA will be spiced up with musical performances from some of the biggest and best music stars in continental genres including Nigeria’s Yinka Davies, Adeena from Ghana and a gifted guitarist from Ghana, Naird.

AMAA’s technical director, Mr Kingsley James added that it will be a night to remember as all hands are on deck to make this year’s edition not only special but memorable like others.

“We have an impeccable and African lineup that would wow all attendees. The show would be hosted by Nigeria’s Segun Arinze and Ghana’s Joselyn Dumas. For musical performances, the cast will be led by the legendary Femi Kuti and Gongo Aso star, 9ice. Also billed to perform at 2024 AMAA are Yinka Davies, Narh Tettey, Bedwei Kwaku and Adina Thembi. DJ Kenchello and the Ebony band will also be on the band stand to thrill attendees to a memorable night,” said James.

The award ceremony, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 2, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, inside the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, will be preceded by African Legends Night, taking place at the Amore Garden, Lekki phase I, Lagos, on Friday, November 1.

“We are not just going to be rolling out in a big way, we are intentional about making the 20th edition one of the best AMAAs that Africans will celebrate the gathering of over 60 African film practitioners and creatives. This has always been what our late sister and founder, Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe, had been planning and wished for before her death, and we will actualize the dream to the glory of God, the legacy of PMO and lofty strides of the African film sector,” Mr Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe said.

Also expected to grace the occasion are Ghana’s Lydia Forson and Jackie Appiah, Kenya’s Kenneth Ambani, Burkina Faso’s Charles Koutou, Nigeria’s Chinedu Ikeduze, Ghana’s Micheal Majid, Nigeria’s Osita Iheme, Ghana’s Adjetey Anna, Morris Sam, and Zuby Micheals amongst several others.