Budget 2025: Gov Adeleke Presides over Treasury Board Sittings, Tasks MDAs on Budget Performance

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has given a strong admonition to ministries and agencies to sustain budget performance on all fronts.

He stated this during the Treasury Board meeting for the 2025 budget which he chaired.

Members of the Treasury Board include the state Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Teslim Igbalaye; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, Attorney General/HC Justice and HC Finance, the Accountant-General, the chairman of State Internal Revenue Service among others.

The governor scrutinised proposals of various agencies submitted through the Ministry of Economic Planning Budget and Development.

He noted that presentations by the agencies are encouraging but called for a more innovative approach to revenue and expenditure process and practice in line with the fiscal procedures and extent laws.

According to the state governor, “The real value of federation allocations to the state has dwindled despite the slight increase in the nominal value but to have a sustainable budget performance for the good of the citizens, political heads and accounting officers should think out of the box by emphasizing high priority projects and programmes.

“I task heads of ministries and agencies to focus on high priority projects. The resources are limited, and our needs are much. So we have to balance both ends by avoiding frivolous programmes and emphasising areas promoting the five point agenda of this administration.

“You are to conduct full due diligence on your various sectors and programmes. Revenue generation must be driven with vigour but with a human face. Value for money is also key in state expenditure.”

Earlier in his presentation, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof Moruf Ademola Adeleke, stated that the report of the Treasury Board would be submitted to the State Executive Council for approval as a draft budget for presentation to the State Assembly.

He informed the governor and other state officials that the budgetary process is on schedule to meet the timeline for final processing and approval by both the State Executive Council and the House of Assembly.Sectors already covered by the Treasury Board meetings include Education, Solid minerals and infrastructure sectors. The board sitting continues today with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Yetunde Esan, coordinating the process