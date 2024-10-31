Zamfara Gov Commissions Edo Health Facility, Commends Obaseki’s Vision

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki for his transformative vision and determination to improve Edo State’s health sector.

Lawal was guest of honour at the commissioning, matriculation and 60th anniversary of the Edo College of Health Sciences and Technology (EdoCOHEST) held in Benin City on Wednesday.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the governors inspected the state-of-the-art facilities at the complex.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal proposed that the two states establish a student exchange programme, allowing students from sister health schools in Zamfara to attend EdoCOHEST for a semester.

He said: “It is truly an honour and a privilege to be here at the instance of my brother and the good people of beautiful and great Edo State to share in this significant milestone in the life of the Edo College of Health Sciences and Technology, especially the matriculating students.

“As we gather here, I am reminded of the transformative power of vision and determination under the capable and visionary leadership of His Excellency My brother Governor Obaseki who has rekindled hope in Edo State that with a clear vision, Excellence is possible despite all odds in our dear country.

“When I listened to the details of this project, I applaud and commend my brother for this shining example of what can be achieved when resilience, vision and dedication come together.

“For the students being matriculated here today, I say you are our symbol of hope and pride. You represent the boundless potentials of Edo State and our country in general.

“Study and excel and protect the investment my brother has made here for you and future generations of students.

“Aside from producing health professionals, I pray that this institution will be a bridge to connect people, create jobs and foster economic growth both within and outside Edo State as it also stands as a testament to the resilience and potential of unlocked talents.”

Governor Obaseki thanked Governor Lawal for honouring the invitation of the good people of Edo State.

“I am grateful to you, my brother, the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, for joining me at the tri-faceted event which include the commissioning, matriculation and 60th anniversary of EdoCOHEST,” Obaseki said.