  • Thursday, 31st October, 2024

Veteran Actor, Charles Sanyaolu ‘Agbako’ Dies At 101

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Veteran actor, Pa Abdusalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as “Agbako” is dead.

The National President, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, took to his Instagram page to announce the death of Sanyaolu on Thursday.

Amusan wrote: “@tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu. Good night father.”

Agbako was born February 19, 1923 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He was once a mechanic at Tinubu Square in Lagos and an amateur boxer. He started his acting career in 1953 in Lagos State and has been known for his action roles in Yoruba films.

He featured in movies like ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Jagun’, ‘Amin Orun’, ‘Aiye’, ‘Jayesinmi’, ‘Soworo Ide’, ‘Igbo Dudu’ among several others. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.