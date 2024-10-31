  • Thursday, 31st October, 2024

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Abduction of Catholic Priest in Edo

Nigeria | 22 mins ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo Police Command  yesterday  announced the arrested of two suspects in connection with the kidnapping of Rev. Fr. Thomas Ayode.

The State Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, disclosed this  while parading seven suspects arrested for various crimes across the state.

He said the suspects were arrested across the state for armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, car snatching among other crimes and criminality.

According to the CP, “The Command has responded to the unfortunate incident of the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Thomas Ayode  by rejigging the security architecture in the area in synergy with the community through the deployment of a Unit of Police Mobile Force (PMF).

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the Reverend Father.”

Ozigi added that  efforts are ongoing to rescue the Reverend Father unhurt and apprehend other suspects and bring them to justice.

He assured the people  that all the arrested suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed

 Rev. Fr. Oyode, the Rector, of Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School, Ivanokpodi, in Agenegbode, Etsako East Local Government of Edo State was kidnapped last Sunday.

The kidnappers  had  contacted the Diocese of Auchi and demanded ransom of N200 million.

The gunmen stormed the seminary at about 7.00p.m, during their evening prayers and Benediction and kidnapped the Priest and whisked him into bush.

