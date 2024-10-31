Ten Feared Dead in Ibadan Building Collapse

Ten persons were feared dead when a storey building collapsed on Thursday morning in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Akinyinka added that seven others sustained injuries in the incident that reportedly occurred at about 2.00 a.m at Jegede Olunloyo area of Ibadan.

He said the agency received a distress call about the collapse of the building at about 2.00 a.m and immediately deployed personnel in the scene.

”The Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distress call at about 2 am at Jegede Olunloyo area Ibadan of which 10 persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive,” he said.

According to the general manager, rescue operation is ongoing. (NAN)