PalmPay Wins Most Outstanding Fintech Award on Financial Inclusion

PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading fintech platform, was awarded the Most Outstanding Fintech Driving Financial Inclusion at the prestigious BrandCom Awards 2024, held on October 26th.

The award, presented by Brand Communicator, celebrates Palmpay’s remarkable contribution to expanding financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The recognition from Brand Communicator reflects PalmPay’s commitment to bridging financial gaps and expanding access to reliable financial services for millions of Nigerians.

Commenting on the award, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay, Hanson Femi, said: “Since its launch in 2019, PalmPay has prioritised empowering underserved communities with innovative tools that enable seamless transactions.

“At PalmPay, we believe financial inclusion is the foundation for economic empowerment, and we’re dedicated to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to secure, user-friendly, and reliable financial services.

“This award highlights the collective efforts of our team and partners who work tirelessly to make financial services more accessible to underserved communities across the country.”

PalmPay’s broad suite of digital offerings, includes instant transfers, bill payments, and its newly launched USSD feature, which is designed to make banking easily accessible to all.

Today, Palmpay’s app serves over 35 million users and connects 1.2 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants, cementing its role as a leader in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem.

