Ododo Approves Payment of N600m for 18,734 Students’ WASSCE Fees in Kogi Public Schools

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has approved the payment of the sum of N600 million for the 2024/2025 WASSCE fees for 18,734 students in public secondary schools in the state.



The Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, made the made this known while speaking in a chat with journalists at at his office in Lokoja on Tuesday.



According to him, “the state Government is would be paying the sum of N600m for the WASSCE fees. The payment is in line with the free examination fee for pupils in public schools law enacted by the State Government in 2023”



He disclosed that with the law in place, every internal and external examination for pupils in public primary schools became the responsibility of government to pay.



He praised Gov. Usman Ahmed Ododo for continuing with the legacy and foundation laid by his predecessor former Gov Yahaya Bello.



His words: “For the 2024/2025 WASSCE,, we approached the Governor in accordance with the existing law for his approval for the payment of student of WASSCE for 18734 Students.



”With this development, the WASSCE fees in public secondary schools in Kogi State has been paid for by the State Government.



”In 2024, the state government paid for 15033 students. With this increase, we can imagine that more parents are now moving their wards to public schools leading to an increase of 3,700 students”.



”This policy by government is to make life easier for citizens, parents and guardians.



“This policy is also intended to address the syndrome of out of school children and to also ensure 100% completion of education at that level”.



The commissioner thanked principals of schools that made the government intention easier last year but warned principals that tried to play foul games of the severety of sanctions that await them.



He said that the state government will pay the JAMB and NABTEB fees for students in public schools, adding that the first school leaving certificate and Basic Examination School Certificate for pupils would also be paid.