EFCC Arrests 55 Internet Fraudsters in Offa

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested 55 persons suspected to be internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo Boys” in Offa town in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara state.

The commission stated that, the affected suspects were arrested in different locations in the ancient town of Offa. The Commission had between September 3 and 6, 2024 arrested about 100 persons suspected to be internet fraudsters at different locations within the city of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Spokesman of the anti-corruption agency, Mr. Dele Oyewale, said: “The latest arrest, which involved mostly young men of school age were smoked out of their hideouts in the early hours of Wednesday following credible intelligence on the rising activities of fraudsters inflicting pain and sorrow on innocent citizens through fraudulent pranks in the area.

“Items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic cars and two bikes suspected to be proceeds of crime, laptops and smart phones used in perpetrating the illicit trade as well as assorted charms.”

Oyewale therefore, said that the affected suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.