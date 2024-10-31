  • Thursday, 31st October, 2024

EFCC Arrests 55 Internet Fraudsters in Offa

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested 55 persons suspected to be  internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo Boys” in Offa town in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara state.

The commission  stated that, the affected suspects  were arrested in different locations in the ancient town of Offa. The Commission had between September 3 and 6, 2024 arrested about 100 persons suspected to be internet fraudsters at different locations within the city of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the  Spokesman of  the anti-corruption agency,  Mr. Dele Oyewale, said: “The latest arrest, which involved mostly young men of school age were smoked out of their hideouts in the early hours of Wednesday following credible intelligence on the rising activities of fraudsters inflicting pain and sorrow on innocent citizens through fraudulent pranks in the area.

“Items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic cars and two bikes suspected to be proceeds of crime, laptops and smart phones used in perpetrating the illicit trade as well as assorted charms.”

Oyewale  therefore,  said that the affected suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.