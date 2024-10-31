Developing Skills in AI, Blockchain Technologies Will Boost Nigeria’s Economy

HP’s Managing Director, Southern and Central Africa, Mr. Yesh Surjoodeen, speaks about the challenges in tech industry, strategic investments in digital infrastructure, and the need for focused skills development in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, to drive digital transformation in Nigeria and Africa. Emma Okonji presents the excerpts:

What are some of the challenges facing Nigeria’s tech industry and how can HP technologies address them?

The challenges are similar across Africa and not limited to Nigeria alone, but certainly on different scales. The infrastructure gap across African markets is one area that we need to recognise as being one of the challenges facing the tech industry. However, I believe there are lots of solutions out there to address it.

Access to reliable internet and inadequate power supply remain significant barriers to growth in Nigeria. To address these challenges, HP is committed to providing hardware and technological solutions, including our innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) PC. This product minimizes reliance on cloud services by enabling offline processing capabilities, which is crucial in areas with limited connectivity.

Another pressing issue is the shortage of skilled professionals in emerging technologies. HP recognizes the urgency of this challenge and actively contributes to skills development through initiatives like HP LIFE, which offers essential training for professionals. Additionally, our EdTech Fellowship, in partnership with Cambridge University, equips educators and policymakers with the necessary skills to integrate digital learning in classrooms, thereby preparing students for the workforce.

Lastly, funding constraints significantly hinder many startups from reaching their potential. HP is dedicated to fostering innovation by connecting startups with investors through initiatives such as the HP Digital Equity Accelerator. We encourage Nigerian non-profits focused on advancing the country’s digital equity agenda to apply and leverage these opportunities. (Applications can be done here)

How can strategic investments in digital infrastructure and innovation hubs accelerate Nigeria’s transformation into a premier tech hub?

This is a journey, because when we talk about strategic investments it’s not about a single approach. I see strategic investments as more of creating a community first, something deeply ingrained in Africa’s DNA. It’s not just about competition, it’s about how we, as interconnected industries, can collaborate. Like the Silicon Valley model, we must recognise that we are on a long-term path, one that requires us to leverage our core technology solutions and work closely with infrastructure partners to drive innovation beyond Nigeria’s borders.

It is not enough to create an ecosystem through partnership, but also giving access to resources and continuing investing to enhance digital infrastructure.

To accelerate Nigeria’s transformation into a premier tech hub, it’s essential to build ecosystems, provide access to resources, and enhance global competitiveness.

Investment in innovation hubs can foster collaboration among startups, educational institutions, and corporates, like the Silicon Valley model. HP’s suite of technology solutions equips businesses with the necessary infrastructure to collaborate with stakeholders from anywhere, ensuring conversations and work continues beyond the boundaries of a physical office or meeting room.

By enhancing digital infrastructure, Nigeria can provide startups with necessary resources like high-speed internet and affordable workspaces, driving innovation. Furthermore, learning and skills development resources are crucial for the successful growth and development of innovation hubs. With HP’s LIFE program, we are helping small business owners and entrepreneurs navigate the growth of their business. So, strong digital infrastructure positions Nigeria as an attractive destination for foreign investment and talent, essential for becoming a premier tech hub.

What roles do partnerships between HP, government agencies, and private sector players have in driving Nigeria’s digital economy forward?

Partnerships are essential for driving growth in Africa, starting with discussions among like-minded stakeholders. As emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Big Data, and Machine Learning gain prominence, it’s crucial for tech companies to address related challenges and collaborate with government agencies to accelerate supportive policies.

Collaboration between HP, government, and the private sector can enhance digital infrastructure and support policy development. Initiatives like HP’s EdTech Fellowship, in partnership with Cambridge University, equip policymakers with the skills to foster innovation and ensure accessible digitization.

Moreover, partnerships can mobilize resources for large-scale projects and empower smaller businesses by providing insights from industry leaders. HP aims to integrate AI not only in educational settings but also across the gaming ecosystem, demonstrating its commitment to local innovation and global best practices.

How can focused skills development programmes on emerging technologies like AI, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in the digital economy?

Nigeria’s competitiveness in the digital economy can be significantly enhanced through technology, which serves as a key enabler of innovation. The rapid evolution of tech creates excitement and fosters a culture of adoption among the youth in Nigeria and Africa.

Programs focused on AI, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity are crucial for equipping the youth with relevant skills to meet global demands. HP’s initiatives, such as the HP Read program, aim to bring future skills into classrooms, while the HP Gaming Garage incorporates AI into its curriculum, recognizing its synergy with the gaming sector. Additionally, HP’s commitment to entrepreneurial learning, exemplified by the HP LIFE program, drives innovation, and ensures Nigeria can attract international tech firms seeking skilled talent.

Our collaboration with Cambridge University further amplifies our efforts to share knowledge and mobilize resources for large-scale projects. HP believes that regardless of an organization’s size, access to insights and resources is vital for enhancing the technology ecosystem. Our training programs focus not only on users but also on partners, as we integrate AI into our tools and processes to help them scale operations and meet customer needs.

Ultimately, HP is dedicated to continuous learning and creating value for businesses, transforming insights into customer and revenue opportunities.

How can HP’s technologies support the growth of Nigeria’s startup ecosystem and entrepreneurship?

There are different ways to translate what we would call support for startups. I think it’s first about education for the startups and knowing what’s available and understanding the trends in the startups, but then the third one is also being able to offer affordable solutions. So one is about the education, secondly is about the access to the resources and understanding how we can bring that hardware and those solutions to businesses.

HP can offer cost-effective tech solutions for startups, lowering barriers to entry and operational costs. For example, our Smart Tank range of printers helps small businesses meet their printing needs, through providing a cost-effective printing solution. Additionally, HP applications enable small business owners to access their printer from anywhere, meaning they can print on the go.

Through educational programs, HP can help equip entrepreneurs with essential business and tech skills. The HP LIFE program is evidence of the work we do to equip small business owners with the knowledge and skills to effectively start and scale their business – ensuring these organizations are positively contributing to the economy.

Perhaps the biggest thing we can do for startups in terms of support is access to these resources that I spoke about. I’ve mentioned just maybe one or two of these educational programmes but, I think there’s a lot more work groups and discussions that need to go on with startups.

We have HP solutions that are not necessarily for HP technology and are not limited to the hardware. There’s a lot of stuff that we’re doing on security solutions, and we can help with that security solutions. It’s about protecting the vulnerability of startups so in some cases startups may need not only to be able to source and acquire product and information but they also need to protect themselves and so we can support the growth of the startups by also giving proper endpoint security devices and making sure that these businesses are safe and that we can help them manage their sensitive data.

HP’s Wolf Security solutions protect small businesses from threat actors looking to ‘make a quick buck’ off their vulnerability. Endpoint security continues to be a key solution for businesses of all sizes to prevent cyber criminals from accessing sensitive data and keeping the business operational.

What impact will Nigeria’s digital transformation have on its economy, and how can HP’s technologies contribute to this growth?

HP’s technologies will help businesses streamline processes across various sectors, enhancing productivity and competitiveness, while ensuring that workers have access to the technology solutions needed to solve any size of challenges.

A robust digital economy positions Nigeria to compete in global markets, driving economic growth and innovation. Technology partners will be key to driving Nigeria’s technology landscape forward, with HP firmly committed to play our part in realizing the economy’s true potential.

What are the potential risks and challenges associated with Nigeria’s digital transformation, and how can HP’s technologies help mitigate them?

Some of the potential risks include cybersecurity risk, digital divide, and regulatory challenge. As digitalization increases, so do cyber threats. HP’s cybersecurity solutions, in the shape of Wolf Security, can help mitigate these risks for businesses of all sizes.

In the area of digital divide, ensuring equitable access to technology is vital to reduce the gap between those that are digital literate and those who aren’t granted the opportunity to learn digital literacy. HP’s initiatives can address disparities in tech access and literacy, and our collaboration with NABU will help a lot in this area.

For regulatory challenges, navigating regulations can be complex. So, partnerships can streamline compliance and promote best practices. What sets HP apart is that we partner with our clients throughout the transformation journey – guiding and consulting on the best approach at every step on their journey.