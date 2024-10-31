Access Holdings Targets November for African Trade Conference Amid Push to Boost Inter-African Commerce





Nume Ekeghe



Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank Plc, has unveiled a series of strategic initiatives aimed at fortifying small businesses across Africa and enhancing trade within the continent.

The Acting Group CEO Bolaji Agbede and Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Roosevelt Ogbonna in a statement provided insights into the company’s strategic objectives for the next five years.

Agbede said: “Our commitment to fostering economic growth in Africa is unwavering. “By supporting small businesses, we believe we can create sustainable economic value and catalyze meaningful change across the continent.”

As part of its 2023–2027 strategic agenda, Access Bank is prioritising infrastructure development, retail banking expansion, and targeted support for small businesses.

Ogbonna explained that Access Bank aims to foster an environment that enables small businesses to tap into new markets within Africa, including through a dedicated trade conference scheduled for November. The conference will act as a bridge, connecting businesses across borders and fostering inter-African trade.

The bank’s infrastructure investments are already visible: 61 new branches have been launched in Nigeria this year, despite economic headwinds. “This expansion underscores our commitment to extending retail banking services and improving accessibility for our customers.”

Ogbonna added. Furthermore, the bank is in tahe process of establishing fully digitalised branches, known as ‘branches of the future,’ which will leverage advanced technology to increase financial access for underserved communities.

Access Holdings is also focused on enhancing regional trade dynamics. By fostering partnerships and collaborations among small businesses, the company aims to create a robust network that supports economic development across Africa.

“We are committed to building a sustainable ecosystem that empowers businesses and drives growth,” Ogbonna emphasised.

As Access Holdings continues to expand its footprint across the continent, it remains dedicated to its mission of creating lasting economic value for Africa and empowering businesses that can drive meaningful change