Terra’s ‘Unwrap Your Smile’ Campaign Reaches Final Stage

Terra’s ‘Unwrap Your Smile’ campaign has reached its final stage, with excitement at an all-time high as communities rally behind small business owners making a difference.

The campaign has brought smiles to countless faces across Nigeria, with hundreds of nominations highlighting individuals offering affordable services and acts of kindness in their local areas.

One of the campaign’s standout elements has been the street activations in Lagos, where Terra brought joy to the streets with engaging VOX pop activities. From tongue twisters to impromptu singing and rap challenges, the energy was infectious. People from all walks of life eagerly participated, earning Terra goodies for their efforts. These fun and light-hearted interactions spread smiles beyond social media, bringing the campaign’s spirit to life. Participants were thrilled to see their spontaneous performances shared on Terra’s social media platforms, amplifying their experiences even further.

Online engagement has been equally vibrant, particularly around campaign content created by Taaoma, one of Nigeria’s top content creators. Her hilarious skits, reflecting the joy in simple moments, resonated with thousands, sparking conversations and laughter across platforms. Fans embraced her unique take on the campaign, with the posts generating significant traction and shares.

Adding to the buzz, an Instagram Live session with Terra’s brand ambassador, Chioma Akpotha, attracted hundreds of viewers. During the live stream, Chioma passionately spoke about the power of smiling and spreading joy, encouraging participants to continue unwrapping their smiles every day. The session offered a chance for fans to engage directly, share their stories, and feel more connected to the brand.

As the campaign nears its grand finale, Terra has selected three remarkable finalists – small business owners who have made a tangible impact in their communities. These finalists will be honored at the grand finale, where one will be crowned the ultimate winner. With so much joy, nostalgia, and community spirit driving the campaign, the conclusion of Terra’s ‘Unwrap Your Smile’ promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the power of kindness and connection.

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, said: “We curated this campaign with the intention of helping people release the everyday stress that often clouds our sense of joy. By encouraging Nigerians to share their smiles and celebrate the small moments, we’ve seen an incredible response from the community. The outpouring of nominations, the engagement in our street activities, and the positive reactions to our content, all prove that a simple smile can lift spirits and build connections in a powerful way.”