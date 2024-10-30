Service Disruption: FCCPC Warns Banks Against Violation of Customers’ Right

James Emejo in Abuja



The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), yesterday expressed deep concerns over the continuing disruptions in online banking services across in the country.



The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, stressed that the disruptions, which have hindered customers from accessing their funds, making payments, and carrying out essential transactions, have negatively impacted millions, with serious implications for individuals and businesses alike.



In a statement, he said the commission is currently reviewing the situation to determine if consumers’ rights to redress are being upheld and if more action is needed to enforce accountability.



Bello pointed out that under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, bank customers have specific rights to guarantee fair and accountable service delivery.



According to him, a key provision is the right to quality service, which mandates that all service providers, including banks, maintain acceptable levels of functionality and reliability.



Bello emphasised that when banks cannot maintain access to essential financial services, they are arguably failing to meet the standard, potentially leading to significant financial hardship, loss of trust in the banking system, and damage to the overall economy.



He said the commission is actively working with relevant regulatory authorities, financial institutions, and stakeholders to address these disruptions and ensure the protection of customers.



He said, “The commission will pursue all necessary actions to ensure the protections of the FCCPA are upheld.



“The commission assures affected bank customers that their concerns are being taken seriously. We urge banks and financial institutions to take swift action to restore services, prioritise customer support, and enhance communication to manage customer expectations transparently and responsibly.”



According to the FCCPC boss, the FCCPA further grants consumers the right to reasonable access to goods and services—a principle that is compromised when technical failures impede customers’ access to their own funds.



He said, “At a time when Nigeria’s economy is increasingly cashless, online banking is no longer a mere convenience but a necessity. Interruptions that impede consumers from engaging in transactions or accessing essential funds are not only an inconvenience, but they may also be a violation of this right.”



He further stated that the Act allows consumers to seek redress for services that do not meet the necessary standards, adding that bank customers can seek redress, if they are adversely affected by substandard services.

He said, “Service providers are required by the FCCPA to be transparent and communicate with customers in an open and accurate manner.



“During service disruption, it is essential that banks keep their customers fully informed about the causes, scope, and anticipated duration of any service issues.



“Regrettably, many consumers are left in the dark, a situation that increases frustration and leaves customers feeling unsupported.”



He stressed that consumers have the option to reach out to the FCCPC to report complaints.



“We are committed to safeguarding the rights of Nigerian consumers and making certain that every service provider adheres to the statutory mandates provided in the FCCPA 2018. We thank the public for their patience and understanding as we work to end this hardship,” he said.