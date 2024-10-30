  • Wednesday, 30th October, 2024

Sanwo-Olu: I Can’t Be Enjoying Immunity and Still Brief Lawyer on Non-existent Case

* Says alleged suit against EFCC disingenuous

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last night, reacted to reports that he had instituted an anticipatory suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, saying he couldn’t be enjoying immunity and still briefed a lawyer on non-existent corruption matter.
Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, however, dismissed the report as disingenuous.
The governor wrote: “Our attention has been drawn to the news circulating in a section of the media, titled: ‘Sanwo-Olu Sues EFCC over alleged plan to arrest, prosecute him after tenure.’
“We need to clarify that Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at no time, sued or briefed any legal practitioner to file a suit on his behalf concerning the above subject matter.
“Also, it is disingenuous for the governor, who enjoys immunity as conferred on him by the Constitution and has almost three years ahead of him to brief any lawyer on this kind of matter.
“To the best of my knowledge and my inquiry confirmed that the EFCC is not investigating the Governor and has never invited him or threatened arrest of any member of his staff, domestic or otherwise.”
Sanwo-Olu, however, disclosed that, “We are currently investigating how the case came to be without our knowledge.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been an exemplar in terms of service delivery, prudent and judicious management of the public resources.
“Therefore, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is busy working assiduously on how to improve the living conditions of all Lagosians does not have anything to fear when he eventually leaves office at the end of his tenure in May 2027.
“We, therefore, enjoin media organisations to be wary of the kind of reports they entertain and publish on their respected platforms in order not to mislead the public.”

