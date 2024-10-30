Ogun Shuts School, Suspends Principal over Pupil’s Death

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has shut down Obada Grammar School, Obada, Idi-emi over the death of Master Monday Arijo, an SS2 student of the school.

This followed the arrest and suspension of the teacher allegedly responsible for the death of the student last Friday as a result of corporal punishment.

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, who was earlier issued a query for allowing corporal punishment to be used on the pupil against the established rules and regulations in the state, has also been suspended.

The closure of the school was based on the directive of the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who has also directed that a panel should be set up to investigate the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

The governor also promised that those liable by the outcome of the investigation would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Representatives of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology have also visited the family of the late student.

The visit was to offer condolences to the family and express the ministry’s sorrow over their loss as well as collect first-hand accounts of the incident for a thorough investigation.

The team comprised the Director, Secondary and Higher Education Department in the Ministry, the Principals General, Egba and Yewa Divisions, Zonal Education Officer, Imeko Afon, representatives of ANCOPPS, Ogun State President, Trade Union Congress and the Ogun State chairman of ASSUS.

The Principals-General, Egba and Yewa Divisions as well as the Director of Education, Secondary and Higher Education, who spoke during the visit, expressed their heartfelt condolences even as they pledged the support of the state government to the family during this challenging time.

The officials assured the family that thorough investigation would be launched to determine the facts surrounding the incident and that accountability would be pursued.

They reiterated the government’s commitment to learners’ safety, the creation of a more supportive school environment, and justice for the bereaved family over the sudden death of their son.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Idi Emi, also assured the family that the situation around the ugly incident would be unravelled to the core, and justice would be served. He assured them of the safety of their wards in the school.

A condolence letter to commiserate with the bereaved family over the loss as well as a cash gift of N500, 000 were handed over to the representative of the deceased family.

The officials were received by the family who expressed their grief and shock at the sudden loss of their child.