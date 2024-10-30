Obaseki: We Have Laid Solid Foundation for Edo’s Economic Growth





The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said his government, over the last eight years, focused on laying the foundation for a progressive and prosperous State that ranks among the leading sub-nationals on the African continent.

Obaseki who spoke at the commissioning of the Edo Agriculture Hub, on Airport Road, Benin City, said the project is part of efforts to revitalize agriculture to boost the State’s economy, tackle food security, and drive sustainable development in the State.

The governor was joined at the commissioning by his deputy, Marvellous Godwins Omobayo; former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha; candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo 2024 governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and chairman of the Edo PDP, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, among others.

Obaseki, who noted that his government has de-risked agriculture and is supporting farmers to boost agricultural development, said that if the nation must turn around its economic fortunes, the country must prioritise investment in agriculture and development of the sector.

He said, “I want to thank the former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, as we have achieved a lot because we continued with some of his successes.

“We commissioned the Edo State College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Iguoriakhi, and through that project laid a solid foundation for a great Edo State and a State that is currently ranked amongst the leading countries in Africa.

“We are here to continue with the consolidation process of our economy. When you talk about the economy of Edo State and Nigeria, it’s based on agriculture as it is ranked as one of the largest contributors to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“If we are going to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria and Edo State, the priority must be agriculture. It’s more important today than it was in our history as we took food security for granted. We never thought that there would be a day when many people would not be able to eat one meal a day. This is what is confronting us in the country today.”

Obaseki continued: “In Edo State, we will show the way and not follow anybody. Part of what we are doing here today is part of the process to revitalize agriculture in the real sense of the world. Our biggest asset in Edo State is land.

“If we must feed the population of Edo State, we have to begin to rethink how we utilize our land in Edo State to provide food for our people. In the past, we imported food but this time around, we don’t have such money.

“Our challenge as a State is how to produce our own food. We must produce all we eat and produce in abundance so that we can sell some for those that don’t have our kind of soil; the thinking will start from the government.”

According to him, “We have to emphasize that food production is important and must have food security to be secured as a country. We can’t continue to run a country while depending on others outside to feed us.

How will you explain that a country like Nigeria spends over $500 million a year to import dairy products? We can rare our own cattle and build our dairy industry but the government needs to provide leadership.

“Edo State Government is providing that leadership and thinking as we have created a conducive environment for it to happen. This hub was due to the thinking.

“We decided to bring everybody that has to do with food production into one place, leading to the birthing of this agricultural hub that we are commissioning today.”

On facilities in the hub, Obaseki stated, “Everything relating to food production and cultivation is located here. We have 15 agencies and programmes located at the Edo State Agricultural Hub. We have enough space to expand and accommodate more programmes in the next 10 years.

“Key to agriculture is training and we have built a lot of training capacity and capabilities here in this hub. We have a lot of training rooms, library, and meeting rooms where farmers can come to get information.”

Earlier, Mr. Donatus Imaghodor, the Chairman of Edo State Cassava Growers Association, in his address, said the establishment of the hub will facilitate access to modern farming techniques, innovative processing methods, and essential resources.