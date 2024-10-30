House Directs Aviation Ministry to Withdraw Airstrip Licence Granted to Oyedepo, Others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace management to stop the issuance of airstrip licence granted to the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, and other individuals and organisations.

It also directed the ministry to stop the issuance of airstrip licences to private individuals and organisations.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Wednesday by Hon. Sulaiman Gumi.

Moving the motion, Gumi said the Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Living Faith Church situated on Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State.

“Also aware that on Sunday, 6th October, 2024, the Founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, during the Tehillah Night Special edition at Covenant University Chapel, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State informed his congregation of the approval of an airstrip granted by the Federal Government to his Church,” he added.

Gumi recalled that in September 2014, a prominent religious leader was linked with a private jet used to convey $9.3 million in cash to South Africa for purchase of arms.

He added that the private jet, which was seized by the South African authorities, has two Nigerians and an Israeli on board.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the country currently experiences security challenges through illegal importation/proliferation of firearms and ammunition, importation of illicit/hard drugs, coupled with the inability of the security agencies to pinpoint the source of supply of weapons to insurgents, kidnappers and separatists that have massacred thousands of Nigerians across the country.

Gumi expressed worry that granting airstrip to private individuals and organisations would aid illegal importation of firearms and hard drugs into the country, thus heightening insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other vices that are seriously affecting the socio-economic development of the country.

The House resolved: “Call on the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace to stop issuance of airstrip licence to private individuals and organizations, and also withdraw approvals already granted to private individuals and organizations, with a view to safeguarding national security.”

It further urged its Committees on Aviation and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.