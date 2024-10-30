House Considers Sanction Against Ikwechegh over Assault on Cab Driver





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The House of Representatives has started to consider taking action against the member representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Alexander Ikwechegh for assaulting a cab driver, Mr. Stephen Abuwatseya.

The resolution of House followed a point of order moved by Leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, under matters of privilege, saying there was need for the House to probe the incident, adding that the image, integrity and credibility of the Green Chamber was at stake.

While Citing Order 5 of the House standing rules, Ihonvbere argued that the House could not sit by and watch any form of misconduct and aberration from Ikwechegh that could ridicule the lawmakers before the eyes of Nigerians

Citing Order 8 Rule 6 of the House standing, Ikwechegh said he was sorry for his actions.

“I sincerely apologise for my words and actions during this incident. I recognise the distress and frustration this has caused Citizen Abuwatseya, his family, and the public at large.

“As a public servant, I understand the weight of my role and how my words can impact others,” he said while reading a prepared speech.

The lawmaker stressed that while he was human and not infallible, he remained accountable for his actions.

“Citizen Abuwatseya and I have explored alternative dispute resolution methods to address this issue and have reached a respectful resolution, which I am committed to following through.

“Furthermore, I extend my heartfelt apologies to the Inspector General of Police, recognising the unintended disparagement my remarks may have caused to his person, his office, and the entire institution. I reaffirm my respect for the Nigerian Police Force and the Inspector General’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

“Additionally, I extend my sincere apologies to the leadership and members of this House and the National Assembly as a whole for any deficit in goodwill this incident may have caused.

“I am aware that my actions reflect not only on myself but also on this esteemed institution and the trust that the public places in us. This incident has been a humbling reminder of the necessity for restraint and self-control, especially in challenging circumstances.

“I sincerely apologise for any pain or discomfort my actions may have caused, and I am committed to learning from this experience to grow into a better citizen and a more empathetic representative of the people.

“This experience is particularly disheartening given my recent achievements in constituency engagement, including many interventions in health, agriculture, education, and economic empowerment for my people.”