Corona College of Education Donates Books to School, Harps on Reviving Reading Culture

To instil reading culture in the younger generation, Corona College of Education, Ilupeju, Lagos, has donated 470 books to Majolate Nursery and Primary School, Ilupeju, to make its library richer for the development of the pupils.

The Registrar of Corona College of Education, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Afe, who spoke on behalf of the management, said the initiative is an annual corporate social responsibility programme to impact its host community positively.

Afe charged the children to visit the library frequently and read the books to broaden their horizons beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“We are not donating just ordinary story books but educational, inspirational, informative books to your library. When you get to your library, just say I want to read Corona books, and it will be given to you,” stated Afe.

She added, “You will see the weather abroad and their activities as you will be taken out of Nigeria through the books you are reading. There are a lot of adventures in the books we are giving to you. You have to make use of them so that you can get more and more.”

The registrar urged teachers and aspiring teachers to hone their skills at the college through its Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and professional diploma programmes, which are affordable and tech-centred.

The college’s librarian, Waheed Abudu, said there is a need to revive the school reading culture, hence the initiative to groom the children from the foundation.

Speaking on the benefits of reading, Abudu said it improves vocabulary and boosts confidence.

“I am optimistic that reading culture among children in this present day will improve. With the donation of books, we are encouraging them to read. Beyond this, we will visit the school and organise training for the pupils and their teachers,” said Abudu. “I urge other librarians to support the move of encouraging the culture of reading.”

The Executive Secretary of Mushin Local Government Education Authority, Mrs. Olufemi Akinlude, commended the college for the thoughtful donation.

Represented by Mr. Raphael Oyetade, Head of Section, Planning, Research and Statistics, Akinlude promised that the books will be used judiciously in the school.

In her response, the headmistress, Mrs. Agnes Akinduro, appreciated the gift, saying that the children would be guided properly in reading them.