Beta Glass Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability with 50th Anniversary

In commemoration of its 50th anniversary, Beta Glass, a leading glass container manufacturer in Central and West Africa, reinforced its pledge to environmental sustainability through the ‘Fresh Perspectives Event’, recently held in partnership with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Providus Bank, and Wecyclers in Lagos.

The company marked this milestone with a renewed pledge to prioritize environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

The event gathered over 150 industry leaders, environmental advocates, and key stakeholders to discuss Nigeria’s environmental challenges and explore innovative sustainability solutions in waste management and recycling.

The Fresh Perspectives event provided a unique platform for cross-sector collaboration, highlighting Beta Glass’ sustained commitment to sustainability and environmental leadership.

Key stakeholders from government, business, and civil society convened to address Nigeria’s waste management challenges, share expertise, and drive sustainable practices across industries, demonstrating a collective resolve to foster a more environmentally conscious and responsible future.

Beta Glass’ commitment to sustainability is strengthened through key partnerships with Wecyclers, FBRA, and RESWAYE. These alliances were spotlighted at the Fresh Perspectives event for their pivotal role in scaling recycling initiatives and waste management solutions.

Through Wecyclers, Beta Glass supports grassroots recycling, while its leadership in FBRA drives industry-wide circular economy efforts, demonstrating the company’s dedication to community empowerment and environmental responsibility.

In his welcome address, the CEO of Beta Glass, Alexander Gendis, opened the event by reflecting on the Company’s 50-year journey of innovation and sustainability.

According to him, “As we celebrate half a century of excellence, Beta Glass is more determined than ever to leverage our legacy as a driving force for environmental change.

“The path to a sustainable future requires strong partnerships and bold actions, and we are proud to lead this charge in Nigeria.”

In a keynote presentation, the CEO of Frigoglass Group, Mr. Serge Joris, reaffirmed the parent company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.

He emphasised the Group’s role in fostering innovation and supporting environmental initiatives across its global operations, with Beta Glass at the forefront of these efforts in Africa.

The event also delved into critical sustainability and corporate responsibility topics through three engaging panel sessions.

The first session, ‘Environmental Sustainability: Practices and Innovation’, explored sustainable business practices and circular economy integration.

Industry experts, including the COO, of Beta Glass, Jagdish Agarwal; Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, and Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Unilever, Godfrey Adejumoh, shared insights on innovative strategies to reduce environmental footprints and meet global sustainability goals.

The second panel, ‘Corporate Social Responsibility: Empowering the Next Generation’, highlighted the role of CSR in empowering future leaders and driving social and environmental progress.

Speakers, including, the Group Head, Brand Transformation and Digital Marketing, Bank of Industry Limited, Jide Sipe; Head of Card Business and Solutions, Providus Bank, Lanre Ogundare, and Demand Creation Specialist, Sony Nigeria, Bukola Oloyede, emphasised the importance of responsible business practices in shaping a sustainable future.

The final panel, ‘Public-Private Partnerships for Environmental Solutions’, stressed the vital role of collaborations in driving scalable environmental solutions.

Managing Director, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin; Managing Director, Wecyclers, Wale Adebiyi, and Sustainability Advocate and Chief Growth Officer, Vanguard, Tuoyo Amuka, discussed the need for deeper collaboration and policy alignment to foster sustainable waste management solutions, underscoring the importance of collective action in addressing Nigeria’s environmental challenges.

As Beta Glass celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues leading in environmental sustainability initiatives. The Fresh Perspectives event showcased the Company’s ability to bring together key stakeholders and inspire change through innovative partnerships.

A significant takeaway was the vital role of public-private collaborations in addressing waste management challenges and fostering sustainable practices across industries in Nigeria.

Additionally, the event reinforced Beta Glass’ commitment to grassroots engagement, by supporting community-based recycling initiatives and educational programs aimed at cultivating long-term social and environmental benefits.